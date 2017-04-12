30 veterans receive federal medals for military service News 30 veterans receive federal medals for military service 30 veterans received federal medals for their military service Wednesday night.

"Very proud of my husband," Francisca Ruk proudly holds medals she accepted tonight on behalf of her husband Edward Ruk.

"I’m very excited. Very excited," she said. Her husband was honored posthumously for his service in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War.

"I’m very proud indeed. He put so much in. He was wounded so many times. His ship was sunk in the Pacific," said Francisca.

The Gloucester County Board of Freeholders and the Office of Veterans Affairs honored 30 veterans during a ceremony held at Bankbridge School in Sewell. They were presented with federal medals they earned but never received. The honorees included three living World War II veterans.

Bob Lenox was grateful to be honored for his service in Vietnam.

"It wasn't nice coming home back in 68 and now that everybody is accepting it's a great honor," said Lenox whose son, daughter and five grandchildren were there to witness this moment which was long overdue.

"I'm going to set it up in my man cave and it will go to the grandkids when I pass," said Lenox.

Vincent Robinson was surrounded by his wife and two sons as he accepted an honor for 20 years with the Army National Guard.

"It's greatly appreciated. I'd like to thank my family as well for backing me and being dedicated along with me and just supporting me and my mission," said Robinson who hopes seeing this type of appreciation for veterans will inspire his sons.

"Giving back and dedicating themselves to their country and honoring military veteran people," he said.