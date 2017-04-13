Man accused of beating wife, setting her on fire

- An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating his wife, dousing lighter fluid on her and setting her on fire, police said.

Alrick Powell, 39, was arrested by U.S. Marshals around 4:15 p.m. in North Little Rock, according to police.

Police came to the couple's house in Conway after a neighbor called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying that a woman was screaming that her husband just set her on fire.

The woman, identified as Powell's wife, said she was arguing with her husband when he started beating her, police said. Powell allegedly pulled a belt around her neck, doused lighter fluid on her and set her on fire.

