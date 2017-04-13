Police: Teen in possession of parts to assemble semi-automatic AR-15 rifle

- Galloway police say they have arrested a 16-year-old after the teen had the parts and tools required to assemble a fully functional semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.

According to police, ammunition for the rifle was not located. Police say they also seized hollow point ammunition for a .40 caliber firearm. A firearm capable of firing this ammunition has not been located at this time. In addition cocaine was seized, according to investigators.

Police say at the time of the arrest, the 16-year-old male suspect was on juvenile probation for possession of a handgun on school property. He has been transferred to the custody of Atlantic Youth Detention Center on the following charges: possession of an assault firearm, tampering with physical evidence, credit card theft, wrongful impersonation and possession of cocaine.