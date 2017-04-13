ADORABLE: Squirrel eats ice cream News ADORABLE: Squirrel eats ice cream One ice cream shop in North Carolina has a little critter as a regular customer-- a squirrel.

Pam and Scott Martin say the 'Putter the Squirrel' came to their ice cream shop last summer. After swiping an ice cream cone from one of their customers, the Martin's decided to give 'Putter' her own tasty treat.

'Putter' has made herself at home inside of one of the trees above the ice cream shop and comes down nearly every day for a special scoop.

"You can call her name and she will literally come out of her nest in one of these big trees and hop her way down to the roof to ultimately to the rail and waits on her cone," Scott explained.

They even make 'Putter' her own little cone!