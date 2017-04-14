Dad's photos of daughter in 'dangerous situations' go viral

A prank-loving father and his 18-month-old daughter are going viral for getting involved in “marginally dangerous situations,” thanks to Photoshop.

Taking advantage of the quiet bank holiday roads to give Hannah her first driving lesson. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

Designer Stephen Crowley of Dublin, Ireland, said he thought it would be fun to worry family by putting someone delicate, like his daughter Hannah, in precarious situations. “Most of the reactions have been positive,” Crowley said. “[Except] the odd person not getting the joke and commenting I ‘should be shot.’”

Cooking up a storm (before everyone goes crazy, don't worry, the oven clock is set wrong, she isn't actually still awake at 9.35pm) A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:50am PST

The motivation behind these creative photos goes beyond simply tricking family. Hannah spent 6 months of her first year in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy and needing a bone marrow transplant to treat hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH.

Hope yis all have a deadly one. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:09am PST

Crowley said that out of the 27 million donors worldwide, only 3 were deemed suitable, and lucky for the Crowley family, an anonymous donor out of Germany saved Hannah’s life. Now Crowley is trying to raise awareness for becoming a bone marrow donor with his viral edits.

Someone is a little unhappy about the Christmas decorations going away. A post shared by Stephen Crowley (@steecrowley) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

