'Powerful' USS Carl Vinson steams toward North Korea

Sailors assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 'Gauntlets' prepare an EA-18G Growler for flight on the USS Carl Vinson. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)

An MH-60R Sea Hawk from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 Blue Hawks preparing to take off from the USS Carl Vinson. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)

The USS Carl Vinson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain in a photo exercise with Japanese destroyers. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)

The USS Carl Vinson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain on deployment to the Western Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)

(FoxNews.com) - At a time when experts warn that North Korea’s nuclear test site is “primed and ready,” President Donald Trump on Wednesday told the Fox Business Network, “We are sending an armada, very powerful. We have submarines, very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier.”

The president said about Kim Jong-un’s threats against U.S. warships, “We have the best military people on Earth. And I will say this: He is doing the wrong thing.”

This Saturday marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, “eternal president” of North Korea, and grandfather of Kim Jong-un. Historically, Pyongyang has launched missile tests around important dates on the North Korean calendar.

The “armada,” officially called the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 1, is currently making its way toward North Korea. The strike group is led by the flagship U.S.S. Carl Vinson, which was commissioned in 1982, and since has had a long and rich history. Often called “America's Favorite Aircraft Carrier”, the San Diego-based ship was named for Rep. Carl Vinson, a Democrat from Georgia.

