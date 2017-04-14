Police search for missing Uber driver

- Police are searching for a missing Uber driver from Abington Township.

Krysten Laib, a 45-year-old resident of Abington Township, was last seen on April 11 around 4:45 a .m. in Philadelphia. Laib had been working as an Uber driver when she last spoke to family members. She has not answered her cell phone or made any attempt to contact family members.

Laib is described as a white female, 5’4”, 135 pounds, blue eyes and blonde hair. She was operating a 2003 olive green Subaru Legacy, bearing PA registration HJA8582.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Krysten Laib is asked to contact the Abington Township Police Department at (267)536-1100, and press option #3.