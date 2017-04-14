Arlington mom murdered while son slept in next room News Police investigating Arlington mother’s death A mother was murdered as her little boy was sleeping in their east Arlington home on Friday.

The woman in her 20s died Friday morning at the Heather Glen Townhomes on Ridge Run Road in Arlington.

Police said her 8-year-old son found her lying in bed about 10:30 a.m. The boy got help from a neighbor when he couldn’t wake his mom up.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry and the woman, who has not yet been identified, was found dead of a gunshot wound in her bedroom.

"We don't have a lot to go on right now, so we're just asking the public, anything from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m., so roughly a 12 hour period, if they saw anything, heard anything, to come forward. Call us with the information. A lot of times it's a basic tip that will break these cases wide open and lead investigators to the suspect,” said Arlington PD LT. Chris Cook.

Investigators say there were no previous calls for service at the home and there does not appear to be any history of domestic violence at that location.

Police believe whoever murdered the mother very likely knew who she was.