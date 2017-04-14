Brothers' wives give birth at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health 18 hours apart News Brothers' wives give birth at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health 18 hours apart Two brothers are sharing a major life milestone With a pretty cool coincidence. The brothers' wives each gave birth at the same hospital just 18 hours apart.

Jennifer and Matthew's twin sons, Alexander and Patrick, were born Tuesday at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health. They'll join two older brothers, Christopher, who's 5, and John, who is nearly 3 at their home in Towamencin.

Michael Klenk's wife, Candice, gave birth to their daughter Emerson on Wednesday. The couple already has a 14-month-old son named Jack and lives in Chalfont

The brothers are both music teachers in the North Penn School District.