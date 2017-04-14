Police: Man wearing trash bag breaks into Blackwood convenience store News Police: Man wearing trash bag breaks into Blackwood convenience store Surveillance video from inside Yogi's Quick Shop on Greentree Road in Blackwood shows a bizarre burglary.

“They throw the stone at my door and he came in and take my register," said Visitl Patel, a clerk at the store. The video shows the front door glass break then the burglar comes barreling through, hops the counter and then tries to flee with the register. The cord that attaches it to the counter appears to snap and the register falls to the floor.

The burglar keeps going then has second thoughts and goes back to the get it before leaving.

"He forgot the register here," laughed Patel. As funny as that is what caught Patel’s eye even more after taking a closer look at the video is what the burglar was wearing.

"He's crazy like I see first time that somebody rob like this, wearing a trash bag and everything. It's like funny," he said.

The burglar was wearing a trash bag over his body and a smaller bag over his head. Washington Township Police say it happened after midnight on Tuesday when the store was closed. The burglar got away with only 100 bucks.

"It cost like $500 the register and $600 the glass so it cost more than we have in the register," said Patel about the cost of making repairs.

Patel says the store was also burglarized in a similar smash and grab three months ago. That person did the same thing. The only difference is he took two cases of scratch offs along with the register and he wasn't wearing a trash bag. All of that with 16 cameras and a monitor in plain sight.

"They don't care," said Patel who also said police were able to get blood off an ATM near the door in this case.

The burglar was likely cut by the glass. They hope to use DNA to help identify the person.