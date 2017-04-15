Students report groping, search on for suspect

- A series of groping incidents were reported to police in Delaware, overnight, and authorities are working to determine whether they’re related.

Newark police say they’re investigating three “possibly related incidents that occurred” late Friday night.

First, at about 10pm, a 19-year-old female University of Delaware student reported she was grabbed on the shoulder and buttocks while walking on Haines Street near Lovett Avenue. The person who did it continued walking, and the victim called police a short time later.

Then, at about 10:35pm, a 20-year-old female University of Delaware student reported she was grabbed on her buttocks by a male as he walked by, on the sidewalk in the unit block of Prospect Avenue. He was last seen walking eastbound on Prospect Avenue, and this was reported to police about an hour and 20 minutes later.

The third incident happened at about 11:25pm. Two students -- 20 and 21 years old -- reported they were walking northbound on N. Chapel Street near New Street when a man began following them on foot. He continued following them toward Prospect Avenue, until one called police. Officers checked the area but couldn’t find a suspect.

The wanted person is described as an Hispanic or white man in his 20s, about 5’7’’ tall, with a thin build and beard. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark colored pants.

Anyone with information should call Newark Police Det. William Anderson at 302-366-7100 x3469, or click here to email.

You can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 (847-3333), or report online by clicking here.