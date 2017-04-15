Urgent search for 3 baby koalas stolen from caretaker's home [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption 8 of 11 koala babies were not stolen News Urgent search for 3 baby koalas stolen from caretaker’s home An Australian wildlife caretaker is pleading for the return of three koala babies, also known as joeys. They were stolen from her home late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

"When I came home Friday morning, I stuck my head in to make sure that everybody was okay,” Sam Longman said. “I didn't actually do a head count then. It wasn't until later in the day that when I went to feed them that I realized that three were missing."

The orphans were among eleven joeys being treated by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Longman said they need medication and are too young to fend for themselves.

The joeys weigh about four-and-a-half to six-and-a-half pounds each.

The RSPCA said it has not gotten any leads on their whereabouts.