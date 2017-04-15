Man killed, second seriously wounded in Camden shooting

- One man was killed and another seriously injured when gunshots rang out in Camden, shortly before midnight.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and police chief report police responded to reports of shots fired near 6th Street at about 11:35pm Friday.

They say officers found one victim -- Walter Chatman, 49 of Camden -- suffering from gunshot wounds near Viola Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

A second victim from the city is also undergoing treatment for undisclosed gunshot wounds. His name has not been released.

The investigation into a motive is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Matthew Barber at 856-225-5166, or Camden County Police Det. S. Webb at 856-757-7420, or click here to email your tip.