Former 'Voice' contestant left with hole in face after spider bite

(INSIDE EDITION) - A former runner-up on The Voice was recently bit by a spider, which left a gaping hole in her face.
Meghan Linsey was on the hit singing competition show two years ago, but what happened when she woke up one morning in February shook her entire world.
“Woke up to a stinging sensation on my face," she posted on social media at the time. "In my right hand was a dead spider. This scenario is literally on the top of my nightmare list.”
She said that she suffered ‘excruciating pain, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling.”
The culprit? A brown recluse spider.
The venomous arachnid is roughly the size of a quarter, and can be found in the south-central and Midwestern parts of the country.
Since the incident began, Linsey has been recording her progress on Instagram.
The breakthrough in Linsey’s recovery was the treated she received in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.
“The oxygen [from the chamber] helps them heal wounds much easier and are much more able to fight off infection,” Dr. Roshini Raj told Inside Edition.
The black tissue and gaping hole in her face is now gone. A pink hue can be seen where the hole once was as Linsey continues to heal.
I know I've been MIA on social media for a while, so I wanted to fill you all in on what's going on. These pics are hard to share, but I think it's important for me to be open with you guys. Everything isn't perfect all of the time. We all go through hard stuff. So, 9 days ago, on February 12, I woke up to a stinging sensation on my face. I looked and in my right hand was a dead spider. Somehow while I was sleeping, a spider had bit me and I had killed it. This scenario is literally on the top of my nightmare list. The stinging was awful and I knew it had to be poisonous. I put the spider in a bag and headed to urgent care. Over the course of the last 9 days, I have experienced the most insane symptoms. From excruciating nerve pain in my face, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling... etc. It has really been rough. It has been confirmed that I was bit by a brown recluse spider, one of two of the most poisonous spiders in the US. I am still dealing with the wound on my face, but I finally found the right meds to control the nerve pain. I know I'm not out of the woods on this yet, but I am so incredibly grateful for my health and I will never take it for granted again. Your thoughts and prayers are much appreciated. I will be getting back in the studio this week, to work on the new record! I can't wait to finish it. And I can't wait to get back on the road on March 9 & 10- I will be playing in Alaska! And PLEASE, if you live in area where these spiders are, do some research and learn how to protect yourself! I know this is not common at all, but better safe than sorry! Love you all! Xo Meg
I cannot believe the outpouring of love and support I have received from all of you. I'm finally feeling somewhat normal again. It has been 11 days since I was bit by a brown recluse spider. I saw the Toxicologist at Vanderbilt yesterday and she said she thinks my wound is going to heal just fine on it's own. She doesn't think I will need surgery, which is a huge relief! I am so grateful for all of your prayers, well wishes and positive energy. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. ❤️