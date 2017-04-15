Former 'Voice' contestant left with hole in face after spider bite

(INSIDE EDITION) - A former runner-up on The Voice was recently bit by a spider, which left a gaping hole in her face.

Meghan Linsey was on the hit singing competition show two years ago, but what happened when she woke up one morning in February shook her entire world.

“Woke up to a stinging sensation on my face," she posted on social media at the time. "In my right hand was a dead spider. This scenario is literally on the top of my nightmare list.”

She said that she suffered ‘excruciating pain, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling.”

The culprit? A brown recluse spider.

The venomous arachnid is roughly the size of a quarter, and can be found in the south-central and Midwestern parts of the country.

Since the incident began, Linsey has been recording her progress on Instagram.

The breakthrough in Linsey’s recovery was the treated she received in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

“The oxygen [from the chamber] helps them heal wounds much easier and are much more able to fight off infection,” Dr. Roshini Raj told Inside Edition.

The black tissue and gaping hole in her face is now gone. A pink hue can be seen where the hole once was as Linsey continues to heal.

Sooo ready for my face to heal! I'm seeing a Wound Care specialist in South Carolina tmw. Praying for some answers to speed up the healing process. Thank you all again for the outpouring of love and support! Xoxo Meg A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Just finished my 3rd hyperbaric chamber treatment in 2 days! They say it has to get worse before it gets better. At least my eyebrows are on point 💁😂 A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

Day 25- Brown Recluse Spider Bite. Good news- All of the black (dead tissue) is GONE! Super excited about this! A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:17am PST