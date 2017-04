Spring Garden Street open again after crash, fuel leak News Spring Garden Street open again after crash, fuel leak An early morning crash on Spring Garden Street caused fuel to spill, and crews spent much of the morning trying to clean it up.

- An early morning crash on Spring Garden Street caused fuel to spill, and crews spent much of the morning trying to clean it up.

The trouble started just before 430am when a tractor trailer and small car collided between 2nd and 3rd streets.

One person had to be taken to the hospital.

Crews worked to clean the street well after the tractor trailer and small car had been towed away.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.