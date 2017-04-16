Gun found after woman shot to death, killer still loose News Gun found after woman shot to death, killer still loose Police are looking to notify a young woman's family their loved one was shot and killed, overnight Easter morning.

It happened at about 1:30am on the 3200 block of F Street in Kensington.

Investigators said they found her lying in a pool of blood on the side of the street. She’d been hit in the chest.

They took her to the hospital in a police cruiser, but she was pronounced dead within the hour.

Police did find a gun the killer apparently dropped at the scene, but are still searching for the shooter.