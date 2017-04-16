Tax returns due Tuesday, our 3 states all pay in the top 15

WASHINGTON (AP) - As Tax Day approaches, show some love for the nation's capital.

It turns out that Washington -- that swampy den that politicians love to scorn -- sends the most tax dollars to the U.S. government. But Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all pay in the top 15.

Last year, District of Columbia residents paid Uncle Sam $37,000 per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes.

The next closest was Delaware, at $16,000 per person.

Bringing up the rear was West Virginia, at $3,600 per person.

U.S. residents paid Uncle Sam an average of $8,943 per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes in 2016.

We’re showing you because the deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday. It was pushed back because the usual April 15 deadline was Saturday, and because Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia.

The Associated Press calculated each state's per capita tax bill using tax data from the IRS and population estimates from the Census Bureau:

   1. District of Columbia: $36.569

   2. Delaware: $16.322

   3. Minnesota: $14.624

   4. Massachusetts: $14.516

   5. Connecticut: $13.773

   6. New Jersey: $12.852

   7. New York: $11.758

   8. Illinois: $10.814

   9. Ohio: $10.735

   10. Maryland: $10.455

   11. Rhode Island: $10.316

   12. Washington: $9.669

   13. Nebraska: $9.566

   14. California: $9.305

   15. Pennsylvania: $9.179

   16. Colorado: $9.030

   17. Missouri: $8.986

   18. North Dakota: $8.621

   19. Louisiana: $8.490

   20. Tennessee: $8.481

   21. South Dakota: $8.398

   22. Florida: $8.366

   23. Virginia: $8.323

   24. Arkansas: $8.318

   25. New Hampshire: $8.180

   26. Wisconsin: $8.115

   27. Texas: $7.858

   28. Indiana: $7.694

   29. Kansas: $7.676

   30. Michigan: $7.405

   31. Oregon: $7.268

   32. Georgia: $7.211

   33. Alaska: $7.171

   34. North Carolina: $7.133

   35. Wyoming: $7.128

   36. Iowa: $7.026

   37. Kentucky: $6.848

   38. Vermont: $6.728

   39. Nevada: $6.372

   40. Utah: $6.291

   41. Oklahoma: $5.803

   42. Idaho: $5.769

   43. Hawaii: $5.505

   44. Montana: $5.504

   45. Arizona: $5.446

   46. Maine: $5.432

   47. Alabama: $4.874

   48. South Carolina: $4.685

   49. New Mexico: $4.032

   50. Mississippi: $3.901

   51.West Virginia: $3.616 

