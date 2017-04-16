Tax returns due Tuesday, our 3 states all pay in the top 15

- As Tax Day approaches, show some love for the nation's capital.

It turns out that Washington -- that swampy den that politicians love to scorn -- sends the most tax dollars to the U.S. government. But Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all pay in the top 15.

Last year, District of Columbia residents paid Uncle Sam $37,000 per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes.

The next closest was Delaware, at $16,000 per person.

Bringing up the rear was West Virginia, at $3,600 per person.

U.S. residents paid Uncle Sam an average of $8,943 per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes in 2016.

We’re showing you because the deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday. It was pushed back because the usual April 15 deadline was Saturday, and because Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia.

The Associated Press calculated each state's per capita tax bill using tax data from the IRS and population estimates from the Census Bureau:

1. District of Columbia: $36.569

2. Delaware: $16.322

3. Minnesota: $14.624

4. Massachusetts: $14.516

5. Connecticut: $13.773

6. New Jersey: $12.852

7. New York: $11.758

8. Illinois: $10.814

9. Ohio: $10.735

10. Maryland: $10.455

11. Rhode Island: $10.316

12. Washington: $9.669

13. Nebraska: $9.566

14. California: $9.305

15. Pennsylvania: $9.179

16. Colorado: $9.030

17. Missouri: $8.986

18. North Dakota: $8.621

19. Louisiana: $8.490

20. Tennessee: $8.481

21. South Dakota: $8.398

22. Florida: $8.366

23. Virginia: $8.323

24. Arkansas: $8.318

25. New Hampshire: $8.180

26. Wisconsin: $8.115

27. Texas: $7.858

28. Indiana: $7.694

29. Kansas: $7.676

30. Michigan: $7.405

31. Oregon: $7.268

32. Georgia: $7.211

33. Alaska: $7.171

34. North Carolina: $7.133

35. Wyoming: $7.128

36. Iowa: $7.026

37. Kentucky: $6.848

38. Vermont: $6.728

39. Nevada: $6.372

40. Utah: $6.291

41. Oklahoma: $5.803

42. Idaho: $5.769

43. Hawaii: $5.505

44. Montana: $5.504

45. Arizona: $5.446

46. Maine: $5.432

47. Alabama: $4.874

48. South Carolina: $4.685

49. New Mexico: $4.032

50. Mississippi: $3.901

51.West Virginia: $3.616