Officer struck, hurt by passing car during traffic stop

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WTXF/AP) - A college police officer involved in a traffic stop near the school's campus was struck and injured by a passing car.
Rowan University officials say Officer Russell Carmolingo had stopped the vehicle on the 300 block of Mullica Hill Road (Route 322) in Glassboro and was talking to the driver when the other car struck him at about 10pm Saturday.
Carmolingo was treated at a hospital for a broken facial bone, bruises and other injuries. Officials say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.
Authorities say the driver who struck Carmolingo stopped and remained at the scene.
The road was shut down from Girard Road to Heston Road for the investigation.