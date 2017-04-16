Officer struck, hurt by passing car during traffic stop

- A college police officer involved in a traffic stop near the school's campus was struck and injured by a passing car.

Carmolingo was treated at a hospital for a broken facial bone, bruises and other injuries. Officials say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.

Authorities say the driver who struck Carmolingo stopped and remained at the scene.

The road was shut down from Girard Road to Heston Road for the investigation.