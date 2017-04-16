Uber driver missing almost a week

- Abington police are reminding the public about an Uber driver who has now been missing for almost a week.

They say Krysten Laib, 45 of Abington, was last seen last Tuesday at 4:45am in Philadelphia.

Laib had been working as an Uber driver when she last spoke to family members. Then, since Tuesday, police say she has not answered her cell phone nor tried to contact relatives.

Police say according to Uber, she'd dropped off her last passenger on the 2700 block of Axe Factory Road. That's in Northeast Philadelphia, between Roosevelt Boulevard and Welsh Road, and police say “prior to her last contact with her mother on that date.”

FOX 29 News has reported Laib had a series of short text messages with her mother, Kathleen Kelly, early that Tuesday morning.

Just after 4am, when Kelly realized her daughter hadn't returned home, she messaged Laib, “Are you on your way home?”

“No,” Laib responded, saying she was still Ubering in Philadelphia.

Then, the mother typed, “I'll see you later” and Laib answered, “Yeah, OK.”

Her mom said she always felt safe because Uber tracks passenger information.

According to Abington Police Sgt. Thomas Scott on Friday, "We had basically realized that the person who her last fare was. We ruled out as any involvement in this issue. So as far as we know, Uber is not involved."

Laib is described as 5’4” tall, weighing 135 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was reported to be driving a 2003 olive green Subaru Legacy with Pennsylvania license plate HJA 8582, similar to the one in the picture.

Anyone with information on Krysten Laib is asked to call the Abington Township Police Department at 267-536-1100 x3, and in an emergency, always call 911.