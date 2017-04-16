Report: Trump reelection effort raised $13 million so far

- President Trump's 2020 reelection campaign raised more than $13 million during his first three months in office, according to a new report.

Three campaign committees raised a combined $13.2 million for his reelection bid, correspondent Julie Banderas reported on FOX News Channel's "America's News HQ."

National Review's Kelly Jane Torrance said Trump's fundraising haul, combined with Republican National Committee money raised, comes out to about $55 million total.

Trump filed his formal reelection paperwork with the Federal Election Commission in January.

