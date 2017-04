Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Morrisville News Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Morrisville Crews are battling a fire that started Sunday afternoon Morrisville.

According to officials, the fire began around 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Park Avenue. It has not yet been placed under control.

Bucks County Fire officials are calling it a two-alarm fire. No injuries have been reported.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.