Man arraigned in hospital after girl, grandmother hit by dirt bike

- The man accused of striking a woman and a child with a dirt bike in a Delaware County crosswalk while being chased by police faces charges including robbery, aggravated assault and fleeing police.

Police say Caliph Douglass, 32 of Philadelphia, was arraigned Sunday in a hospital bed at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Authorities say Philadelphia police tried to arrest him on the dirt bike, so he escaped into Upper Darby and struck the victims.

It happened on busy 69th Street at about 1:30pm Saturday. Hundreds of children were lined up for a show at the Tower Theatre when the 6-year-old girl was critically injured, and her 44-year-old grandmother also suffered injuries.

Witnesses say out of nowhere, a man on a dirt bike being chased by police came flying down the center lane of the congested street, and struck the victims as they walked in the crosswalk.

But apparently, that wasn’t all.

Police say Douglass carjacked a vehicle to escape, but was arrested nearby.

Court documents don't list a defense lawyer and a listed number for Douglass couldn't be found Sunday.