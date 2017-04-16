Locals enjoy warm weather on Easter Sunday News Locals enjoy warm weather on Easter Sunday Easter Sunday peaked at a whopping, but not record-breaking, 87 degrees in Center City.

Many took to the streets to spend the day outdoors all over the city.

There was Easter egg hunting and barbecuing, to carriage-riding and kite-flying. It seemed like summertime was out in full force in mid-April.

Mister Softie trucks made sure to line the blocks. One vendor told Fox 29's Brad Sattin he was selling at the rate of about 75 cold treats per hour.

More seasonal temperatures are expected to come this upcoming week, but most local residents were grateful for their warm Easter Sunday.