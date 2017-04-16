4 homes destroyed in Bucks County fire News 4 homes destroyed in Bucks County fire Four homes in Bucks County were left scorched from a massive fire on Easter Sunday.

According to officials, the fire began around 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Park Avenue.

Fire investigators say high winds made the situation worse. It took crews about two hours to place the fire under control.

Officials on scene said the fire started at one home, then spread to the other three. One of the homes did have a person inside, but she got out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.