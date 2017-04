Fire at Camden County home under control News Camden County home engulfed in flames Crews fighting the heavy fire at a home in Woodlynne, Camden County, have placed it under control as of 6:10am.

SKYFOX is over the scene on Chestnut Avenue, near Ferry Avenue. That’s not far from I-676.

The fire started at about 5:20am.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley spoke with neighbors who said the old house was being converted into apartments.