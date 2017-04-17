Victim in Kensington deadly shooting shot 15 times News Deadly shooting in Kensington under investigation Police are investigating an early morning deadly shooting that killed a 34-year-old man. It happened at about 5:45am on a sidewalk in Kensington.

SKYFOX was over the scene in the 600 block of E. Clementine Street, shortly after the victim was shot 15 times, including to his head.

We had to cover part of the sidewalk with a white rectangle because the area where the violence happened is covered in blood. (Click that picture to see others.)

Clementine is a small, one-way street with rowhomes.

Police say there have been no arrests nor a motive, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports police have been going door to door, asking neighbors if they heard or saw anything.