Man shot to death overnight outside bar News Man shot to death overnight outside bar Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight outside a Southwest Philadelphia bar.

- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight outside a Southwest Philadelphia bar.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest at Louge 62, located on 62nd Street and Woodland Avenue.

It happened just after 2am. A police officer, a block away, heard a single gunshot.

The officer got to the scene and a crowed pointed to the victim on the ground, shot in his chest.

He was pronounced dead right there.

You can see investigators put up a black curtain to cover the body while they do their work.

Philly's latest murder 2:07AM, police officer heard gunshot a block away,found man shot on Woodland Ave,bullet shell around corner on Felton pic.twitter.com/fbrOzJDWUY — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 17, 2017

Woodland Avenue had been closed between 61st and 63rd streets, but it is now open again.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley said this is the fourth time he has reported on violence at this corner and this weekend, nearly 20 people in Philadelphia have been shot and three of them killed.