Man shot to death overnight outside bar

Posted:Apr 17 2017 06:45AM EDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 08:46AM EDT

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight outside a Southwest Philadelphia bar.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest at Louge 62, located on 62nd Street and Woodland Avenue.

It happened just after 2am. A police officer, a block away, heard a single gunshot.

The officer got to the scene and a crowed pointed to the victim on the ground, shot in his chest.

He was pronounced dead right there.

You can see investigators put up a black curtain to cover the body while they do their work.

Woodland Avenue had been closed between 61st and 63rd streets, but it is now open again.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley said this is the fourth time he has reported on violence at this corner and this weekend, nearly 20 people in Philadelphia have been shot and three of them killed.

