SEPTA now selling 'Quick Trips' on Airport Line News SEPTA selling 'Quick Trips' on Airport Line

SEPTA says it's kicking off the 2017 travel season with new ways to pay for travel on the Airport Line.

Starting Monday, as part of the SEPTA Key rollout, customers taking the Airport Regional Rail Line will be able to buy "Quick Trips" at SEPTA fare kiosks located at each airport terminal stop.

They can be used on that day for one-way travel from Philadelphia International Airport to anywhere else on the SEPTA Rail system.

The Airport Line offers rides to University City, 30th Street, Suburban, Jefferson and Temple stations, with connections to all other SEPTA Regional Rail stations across the region.

Customers pay at the kiosks by credit or debit card. The cost is $3.50 to Eastwick Station, $6.50 to Center City stations, and $8.50 to all other SEPTA rail stations.

Just show the conductor your Eastwick and Center City tickets. If you’re going further, the conductor will punch and return your Quick Trip, and you’ll take it to the conductor on your connecting train.

Also, for the past two weeks, visitors traveling from PHL have had the option to pay with a mobile ticket through a pilot partnership with Mozio. That’s an airport ground transportation search engine with global reach.

SEPTA is trying to highlight the Airport Line when visitors book their flights to Philadelphia, and hotels. It’s a six-month pilot program.

