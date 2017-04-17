2 wanted for robbing a Popeye's restaurant at gunpoint [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Robbery suspects, courtesy Philadelphia Police Department News 2 wanted for robbing a Popeye’s restaurant at gunpoint Police released video of two men wanted for robbing a Popeye's restaurant last week, by jumping over the counter and pointing handguns at the employees -- demanding money from the cash register.

The video also shows them helping themselves to the register money.

It happened Thursday at 9:15pm.

The men entered the Popeye’s in the 3100 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue.

Police say the employees complied with the suspects’ demands, and the robbers took $1,357 before running away.

They were last seen heading towards Pickering Avenue or E. Mount Airy Avenue.

Luckily, there were no injuries nor shots fired during this incident.

One suspect is described as in his mid to late 20s, with a medium complexion and medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded jacket with buttons and dark colored sleeves, faded blue jeans, and a dark baseball hat with an unknown logo, and he was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is also described as in his mid to late 20s, with a medium complexion but a stocky build. He had a goatee and was wearing a dark colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark and white baseball hat, gray Nike sneakers, and he was also armed with a handgun.

If you recognize them or know where they are, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.