Jurors see letter Frein wrote to parents after ambush

- Jurors have seen a letter that a survivalist wrote to his parents after a 2014 attack on a state police barracks that killed a Pennsylvania trooper and injured a second.

The letter was found on a computer thumb drive at the abandoned airplane hangar where Eric Frein was captured 48 days after the sniper attack in Blooming Grove. It spoke of revolution and said "the time seems right for a spark to ignite a fire in the hearts of men."

Prosecutors presented the letter Monday during Frein's trial on charges he killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein could face the death penalty if convicted. He's pleaded not guilty.

An expert in computer forensics testified about internet searches Frein performed while on the run.

Last week, Frein's videotaped statement to police -- recorded on the night of his 2014 capture and aired publicly for the first time during his capital murder trial -- offered new details into what the accused sniper was thinking and doing before, during and after the deadly ambush.

It showed he decided to attack a state police barracks only a few days before squeezing the trigger. Also, he was surprised the manhunt for him wasn't more aggressive. And, he feared he'd be shot by police but figured he had it coming.

The trial of an anti-government sharpshooter was postponed for a few hours on April 6, after the suspect was taken to the hospital. Frein's parents said they were told Eric fell while brushing his teeth, and hit his head.