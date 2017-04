- A man in Michigan is in trouble with the law. He’s accused of leaving his baby alone in a car, while he went for a drink at an exotic nightclub.

Police say someone there spotted the one-year-old alone in the car on Saturday morning, and immediately called police.

Officers then went into the club and arrested the child's 32-year-old father.

FOX affiliate WXMI reports he’s charged with child neglect.

The child was not injured and was turned over to his mother.