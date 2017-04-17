UFC fighter reenlists after US military bombs ISIS

- Former UFC Fighter Tim Kennedy said he reenlisted in the U.S. Army Special Forces after seeing the change in military leadership from President Obama to President Trump.

Kennedy praised Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster for their leadership throughout Trump's term.

On "Fox & Friends Weekend," Kennedy also complimented the president for allowing the military to make its own decisions on-the-ground.

Kennedy said the detonation of "the mother of all bombs" ordnance in Afghanistan showed the military "got our teeth back" with Trump as its commander-in-chief.

