Man pretending to be cop accused of pulling over real one

Suspect: Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Suspect: Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante

Ford Crown Victoria and items found inside
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Ford Crown Victoria and items found inside

Courtesy Florida Department of Transportation
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy Florida Department of Transportation

Suspect: Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante
Ford Crown Victoria and items found inside
Courtesy Florida Department of Transportation

Posted:Apr 17 2017 02:11PM EDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 02:45PM EDT

MIAMI, Fla. (WTXF/FOX NEWS) - A man who said he has impersonated law enforcement officers in the past accidentally pulled over a real one on Interstate 95 in Miami, FOX affiliate WSVN reported.

They say Friday morning on I-95, Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante activated a siren on his Ford Crown Victoria and pulled over a seemingly random car.

Alton Martin said Pacheco-Bustamante pulled him over just after 7am -- but Martin happened to be a Miami-Dade police officer. He'd been working all night and was wearing his full uniform and driving an unmarked cruiser at the time.

Click here for details on the traffic stop and arrest from FOX News.

WSVN reports a BB gun replica was found in Pacheco-Bustamante's car and a police blue light was found resting between the driver seat and center console. 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories