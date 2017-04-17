Military helicopter with 3 crew members inside crashes in Leonardtown, Md.

A military helicopter with three crew members inside has crashed in Leonardtown, Maryland near the Breton Bay Golf & Country Club on Society Hill Road.

The Fort Belvoir UH-60 black Hawk helicopter endured a hard landing Monday around 1:50 p.m., according to officials.

One crew member on the helicopter was medivaced, according to Jimmie Cummings, a Fort Belvoir spokesperson. The two other crew members are doing ok.

Witness said they saw a military helicopter go down.

Leonardtown is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Less than two weeks ago, a fighter jet crashed into a wooded area in Prince George’s Count in Maryland.

The F-16C fighter jet took off from Joint Base Andrews at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and was participating in a routine training mission before it suffered a mechanical issue and went into a wooded area near Piscataway Road and Steed Road in Clinton, Maryland, about six miles from Joint Base Andrews and 12 miles south of Washington D.C.

