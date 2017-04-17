3 injured in head-on collision in Falls Township

- Police say three people were injured in a head-on collision on Lincoln Highway Monday afternoon.

Both drivers had to be cut out of their vehicles with critical injuries. The drivers were transported to St. Mary's Trauma Center. In one vehicle was a 3-year-old child who was in a car seat. The child was also transported to St. Mary's with serious injuries.

No word on what caused the crash.

If anyone saw the accident or has any information please contact Officer James Morratti at 215-949-9100.

