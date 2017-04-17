New details about Philadelphia firefighter's death released News New details about Philadelphia firefighter's death released Her death shook the Philadelphia Fire Department hard. Lieutenant Joyce Craig, a single mother of two and 11-year veteran of the department, died working a fire in the basement of a home at 1655 Middleton Street in West Oak Lane in December of 2014.

According to the federal report, a hose supplying Lt. Craig with oxygen had burned through, there were problems with how her colleagues responded to her seven emergency distress signals and there was a failure to quickly deploy an intervention team.

The fire department report says lack of situational awareness, inadequate communications, poor strategy and tactics and an uncoordinated rescue effort all indirectly caused her death.

Attorneys representing the estate of Lt. Craig released a statement Monday night. They say the federal report supports the claims in their pending lawsuit that Lt. Craig would have survived if her protective and life-saving equipment functioned properly.

The fire department says it’s made changes as a result of the findings. The Commissioner is expected to address this tomorrow morning.