2 badly hurt when hit and run driver strikes motorcycle

A hit and run driver is wanted after hitting two people on a motorcycle, causing extremely severe injuries.

Police say that person was driving a van at 58th and Walnut streets in West Philadelphia at about 3:30am.

That’s when the person hit the motorcycle, caused those injuries, left the van at the scene and ran away.

FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson showed both vehicles are still there, and the van is stopped in the opposite direction of traffic.