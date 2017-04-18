Blue Route accident has only right shoulder open southbound

- You’ll want to avoid the southbound Blue Route (I-476) in Delaware County.

476 update: Accident scene is just before the Baltimore Pike On Ramp. pic.twitter.com/1c1r9wIdPc — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) April 18, 2017

A tractor trailer lost its load of sheet metal and that load is all over the highway, at Exit 3, Baltimore Pike.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports only the right shoulder is open, and it’ll take more than an hour to get from the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) south to I-95.