Blue Route accident has only right shoulder open southbound

Posted:Apr 18 2017 07:38AM EDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 08:55AM EDT

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WTXF) - You’ll want to avoid the southbound Blue Route (I-476) in Delaware County.

A tractor trailer lost its load of sheet metal and that load is all over the highway, at Exit 3, Baltimore Pike.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports only the right shoulder is open, and it’ll take more than an hour to get from the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) south to I-95.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories