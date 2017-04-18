Anonymous call leads to armed robbery suspect's arrest

- Police announced they arrested a suspect, less than two weeks after a store was robbed at gunpoint.

The crime happened at New Shop Express at 6900 Old York Road back on April 6.

Police had said the robber entered the store with a gun in hand, and grabbed a 29-year-old male employee, demanding money at gunpoint.

Now, they say last Wednesday, someone left a detective an anonymous phone call identifying the suspect in the surveillance video.

Then, Friday, they served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Van Kirk Street and arrested Martez Windle, 34, without incident.

Windle is actually from the 7100 block of Andrews Avenue.

He’s charged with robbery and related offenses.