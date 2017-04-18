Police on frantic search for teen who vanished after prom

- Authorities in Idaho are frantically searching for a 17-year-old boy who vanished Friday after his high school prom.

Orofino police were still searching for Kristian Perez on Monday. Perez apparently left the prom at about 9:30pm and his family has not seen or heard from him since, KREM-TV reported.

Police confirmed the teen had signed out of the prom at 9:32pm. He had gone to the event with a relative, and his tuxedo jacket, one shoe and a broken cell phone were recovered near the vehicle.

Police said in a statement they obtained a search warrant to scour through Perez’s call records and text messages to try and find out any information that could be useful in their search.

