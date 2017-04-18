Police officer in Bucks County accused in shooting at home News Police officer in Bucks County accused in shooting at home Northampton Township police had to respond to a domestic situation that turned violent. It involved a female off-duty police officer.

- Northampton Township police had to respond to a domestic situation that turned violent. It involved a female off-duty police officer.

Police say they responded to the home on Marmic Drive just before 5:30am Tuesday.

They found the shooting victim -– a man -– and he’s now in the hospital in stable condition.

The off-duty officer was taken into custody as the suspected shooter. The department where she works has not been named, but she is being interviewed by detectives from both Northampton Township and Bucks County.

There were three children inside the house at that early hour: ages 13, seven, and one.

There is no word yet on what caused the situation or on any possible charges.