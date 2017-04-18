Community steps in to help after local nonprofit robbed of tools News Community steps in to help after local nonprofit robbed of tools Being robbed is a dark moment for anyone, so how would it feel being robbed while donating time and resources helping others? FOX 29’s Bill Anderson found some light even in people dealing with this awful situation, For Goodness Sake.

The community helped and those who were robbed continued their good work, For Goodness Sake.

“We’re a deconstruction job training nonprofit,” Philadelphia Community Corps founder Greg Trainor explained. “So essentially, we teach guys how to do construction demolition by teaching them how to take buildings apart.”

People working at this job site are dedicating their time and resources to helping others. But now they need our help after somebody robbed them!

“We came in last week, last Thursday, and our power tools were all gone,” Trainor remembered. “Over $2,500 worth of tools were stolen from the work site.”

Getting robbed hurts but the Philadelphia Community Corps is a relatively new nonprofit that works with at-risk individuals. They’re helping people get the training they need to get jobs and turn their lives around -- and that’s not exactly a highly profitable endeavor.

According to Trainor , “We’ve had some small fundraisers but we don’t have the bigger funding sources that some other nonprofits have, so $2,500 worth of tools is a huge setback for us."

Maybe financially, but as Bill met the trainees, it was encouraging to see they were dedicated, tools or not. They pulled together and kept working because they have bigger goals.

“We’re like a family here. There’s no arguments, no disagreements,” said trainee Kiara Ligon. “We all agree we’re all on the same team. We all came from the same thing, the streets, and we all came for the same thing, a difference, a positive image on ourselves.”

So today they worked.

They’re learning how to do construction work, and also how to repurpose and resell things that they find in the houses they work on.

“She’s collecting these here,” Trainor showed. “She’s sorting through what came out intact, and putting it in milk crates so we can take it back to our warehouse, so then we sell everything that comes out intact to fund the job training program.”

So, here’s where we can help.

People who appreciate the program’s commitment to community have begun to make small donations of both money and extra tools to help get them back on track.

“As violating as it was to be robbed, it’s also been really inspiring how many people have come out of the woodwork to help us and support us,” a grateful Trainor said.

And trainees like Kiara made it clear they won’t let down any of the people who are showing their support and offering another opportunity.

“With or without the tools, I’m gonna come, regardless,” Ligon plans. “If we get some more tools, that will be perfect. If not, we’re still here. We ain’t goin nowhere.”

For Goodness sake, I’m Bill Anderson.