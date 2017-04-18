VIDEO: Dog guards this baby like one of her own

- Imgur user avidclimber has a very noble dog. Avidclimber, who’s name is Nick, caught his dog Sophia checking on his newborn son in his room.

Nick shared the footage from his security camera on April 17 on Imgur.

The footage shows Sophia first checking on the baby boy while he slept in his crib and then going to look out the window before retrieving for the night. According to the post description, the loyal dog checked on the baby at 2 am.

Nick’s post has more than 15,000 points as of today on Imgur.