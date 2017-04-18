VIDEO: Goose on a mission attacks detective

- A ferocious goose launched an attack on a detective in Clarksville, Indiana, on April 13.

Clarksville Police Department’s Lieutenant Shane Bassett shared footage from a surveillance camera at the police headquarters, saying, “Detective Hall forgot his keys… He then attempts to enter the building and is challenged by our local geese.”

This video shows a goose fly towards the cop, who at one point swung his bag at the feathered fellow before falling into a bush. The officer then runs away while the goose chases after him.