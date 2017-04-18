Woman struck by police vehicle in Kensington News Woman struck by police vehicle in Kensington It was a sunny, almost 70 degree day in a Kensington neighborhood. People sitting on their steps and kids outside playing but right before 4:30 the sounds of chaos broke the peacefulness. The screams of people who ran over to McPherson Square park near Clearfield and F Street and pulled out their cell phones can be heard on a graphic video posted on Instagram.

It shows two Philadelphia Police officers scrambling to pick up a woman's seemingly limp body after investigators say the officer behind the wheel of the cop car put it in reverse and hit the woman.

We blurred much of the video because of the woman’s injuries. Glendoria Wright and her twins ran out of her house to see what was going on.

"The screams and everybody just running afterwards and then after that I heard the sirens and the police." She says when she got over to the park the police were putting the woman in the car. Soon after she saw the video and was really at a loss for words. The victim's face was covered with blood.

"Wow," said Glendoria. Captain Sekou Kinebrew with says officers were in the park on the pavement when it happened. He says they were conducting an investigation at the time.

"During the course of the investigation one of the officers was in his car and put the car in reverse. At that time a female was behind the vehicle and the police vehicle struck that female," he said.

He declined to say what the initial investigation was about and how this could have happened remains unanswered.

People in the neighborhood are certainly wondering how.

"Accidents like that should not happen but wrong place, wrong time," said Glendoria.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.