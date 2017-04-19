Firefighter injured battling overnight house fire [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy (left) Pennsauken Fire Company, (right) Lauren Johnson on Betsy Ross Bridge News Firefighter injured battling overnight house fire A major fire in Pennsauken is pretty much out, and the multi-family home where it took place is pretty much gone. Also, a firefighter is recovering from an ankle injury suffered on the job.

Flames broke out at about 2:30am at the home at 7200 Zimmerman Avenue.

FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson reported it started in the back of the large multi-family home on the first floor.

BREAKING, VIDEO: Heavy smoke! Tough to breathe. pic.twitter.com/8oBe62Wa7S — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) April 19, 2017

Flames could be seen from the Betsy Ross Bridge.

Four families lived there. Two were home, including children. They all got out safely and the Red Cross is helping them.

The fire is contained but there are some hot spots, so crews should be on the scene for a few more hours.

The structure itself is standing, but the upper floors collapsed from fire and water damage.

At one point, two firefighters jumped from the second floor, landing on another, and that firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury.

Also, some trees outside caught fire.

BREAKING: Looks like one of the faulty hydrants that caused some trouble to firefighters this morning. pic.twitter.com/5rQAqejG7g — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) April 19, 2017

A fire hydrant issue forced firefighters to carry hoses and tap nearby hydrants down the street. There are also reports of a water main break nearby.

New Jersey Transit’s Riverline trains are running but you may want to drive to a station other than Pennsauken because of detours in the area.