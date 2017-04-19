Memorial for 3-year-old gone for dad's jury selection

Investigators accused David Creato of killing son Brendon, 3, because he was an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.

Memorial to Brendon Creato removed from tree, so jurors in father's murder, child endangerment trial won't be influenced

- A memorial to a 3-year-old found dead in a wooded South Jersey park has been removed, ahead of his father's murder trial.

The shrine on a tree, where Brendan Creato’s body was found, was removed over the weekend.

Wednesday is the second day of jury selection in David Creato Jr.'s murder and child endangerment trial.

Investigators accused him of killing the boy because he was an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.

The 23-year-old Haddon Township man allegedly killed Brendan in October 2015 and then reported him missing. Creato pleaded not guilty.

The jury is expected to visit the park during the trial. Creato's lawyer expressed concern over the memorial possibly influencing the jury.