Closing arguments coming in trooper ambush trial

- The trial of the survivalist who allegedly ambushed two troopers at a Pennsylvania State Police barracks is coming to a close.

Jurors are scheduled to hear closing arguments Wednesday.

Prosecutors presented more than 500 exhibits to tie Eric Frein to the deadly 2014 attack in Blooming Grove.

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin is seeking the death penalty against Frein, who's charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass.

Frein spent 48 days on the loose before being captured in the Pocono Mountains.

The defense did not present any evidence or testimony at trial.

If jurors convict Frein of first-degree murder, then they'll consider either death or life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say Frein ambushed the troopers in hopes of sparking a revolution.