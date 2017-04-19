Man fatally shot in 'confrontation' with police in Delaware News Man fatally shot in 'confrontation' with police in Delaware Police say a suspect was shot and killed by police after a chase and confrontation in Wilmington, Delaware.

- WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Police in Delaware have fatally shot a suspect after what they say was a chase and confrontation.

New Castle County Police said in a statement that officers were following a male suspect around 2 p.m. Wednesday.