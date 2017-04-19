Waitress gets big tip from generous patron to help pay for broken hearing aid News Waitress gets big tip from generous patron to help pay for broken hearing aid A waitress got a nice gift from a generous patron after she tells him her hearing aid is broken.

Something rare at G-W Carsons in Branford brought a waitress to tears. Keri Marie Carlson was walking a customer to his table when she told him one of her hearing aids was broken. The customer ended up giving her $500 to help fix it.

“I was in shock. I’m still in shock,” she said. “It’s not something that happens every day.”

This act of kindness has touched so many people. The owner was so impressed -- he's now using T-shirt sales to raise money for The American Society for Deaf Children. He says this couldn't have happened to a nicer person.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my humble heart for giving me such a gift,” Keri said.